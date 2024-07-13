POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Turkish Arctic Scientific Research Expedition reaches journey’s midpoint
The Turkish Arctic Scientific Research Expedition reaches journey's midpoint
Türkiye’s 4th National Arctic Scientific Research Expedition, organised by the TÜBİTAK MAM Polar Research Institute and sponsored by the Turkish Presidency and Ministry of Industry and Technology, has reached the sea ice line at 81 degrees north. The 11-member team will collect samples from 24 Arctic locations and compare findings with data from the 8th Antarctic Expedition to highlight the effects of climate change on the arctic and consequently, the globe.
July 13, 2024
