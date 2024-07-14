What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Netanyahu: No proof Hamas military chief was killed in strike

There has been international condemnation of the latest massacre committed by Israel in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says he is shocked and saddened by the loss of lives. Israeli jets struck al-Mawasi, which Tel Aviv itself has declared a safe zone. At least 90 people were killed and around 300 injured as missiles fell on tented shelters for the displaced. Ahmad al Shehabi reports.