Netanyahu: No proof Hamas military chief was killed in strike
03:06
World
There has been international condemnation of the latest massacre committed by Israel in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says he is shocked and saddened by the loss of lives. Israeli jets struck al-Mawasi, which Tel Aviv itself has declared a safe zone. At least 90 people were killed and around 300 injured as missiles fell on tented shelters for the displaced. Ahmad al Shehabi reports.
July 14, 2024
