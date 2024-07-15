POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Meta to ban the word ‘Zionism’ if out of political context
In a bid to combat anti-Semitism online, Meta will only allow the term “Zionist” to be used in political discussions that “explicitly” refer to Zionism as a political movement. In October, however, Meta had to apologise for adding ‘terrorist’ to some Palestinian user profiles on Instagram. A Human Rights Watch report in December later accused Meta of “systemic” and “global” censorship of pro-Palestinian content on Instagram and Facebook.
July 15, 2024
