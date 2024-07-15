World Share

Youngest veteran of Türkiye's resistance to July 15 coup attempt

This is the story of one of the youngest victims of the July 15 coup attempt in 2016. Adviyye Gul Ismailoglu was only 14 when putschist soldiers shot her in the shoulder, leaving her in a coma for a week. Today, having almost fully recovered from her wounds, she embraces her crescent-shaped scar as an "honour" for defending the nation against "traitors in soldier's uniforms," she says.