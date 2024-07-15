POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
More than 80 Palestinians killed during last 24 hours
More than 80 Palestinians killed during last 24 hours
The International Committee of the Red Cross has warned about violations of humanitarian law in Gaza, as nowhere in the enclave is safe. Recent fighting has resulted in 80 fatalities and 216 injured in the past day. Additionally, overnight air strikes killed seven Palestinians, while an attack on Saturday claimed more than 90 lives in what was supposedly al Mawasi's safe zone. Bassam Bounenni reports
July 15, 2024
