World
US Secret Service faces scrutiny after Trump shooting
The US Congress is seeking answers around assassination attempt on former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, and the Secret Service director tasked with protecting current and former presidents faces a number of questions. Also in the spotlight is security at the Republican National Convention, but the Secret Service says plans around every possible scenario have been in place for many months. Craig Boswell reports from Washington.
July 16, 2024
