War and turmoil displace millions of Palestinians

The war on Gaza has displaced almost everyone in the strip. And increasing turmoil in the Occupied West Bank, including settler attacks and the construction of illegal settlements, means more Palestinians are being forcibly displaced there too. Palestinians are often referred to as refugees in their own land. That's because anyone who lost their home and their means of livelihood as a result of the 1948 war is defined as a Palestinian refugee by the United Nations. The UN body for Palestinian refugees, UNWRA, began its operations in 1950, tending to about 750,000 Palestinian refugees. Now they recognise nearly 5.9 million Palestinians as refugees. Violence, occupation and expulsions since the founding of Israel has forced Palestinians to seek refuge in neighbouring Jordan, where nearly two million live today. Two million Palestinian refugees are now in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied West Bank and yet another million are in Syria and Lebanon.