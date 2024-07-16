At least 40 killed in Israeli attacks on Tuesday

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
In Gaza, where the search for survivors continues at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the centre of the strip. It's after Israel’s latest bombing at yet another UN-run school killed at least 23 Palestinians, including children. As hospitals are overwhelmed with dozens of casualties, another healthcare facility is deemed out of service in Gaza city. It comes as food and access to aid is limited, leaving children perilously close to malnutrition. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more
July 16, 2024
