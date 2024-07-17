POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
King's speech set to open UK parliament
02:06
World
King's speech set to open UK parliament
A new era in the UK begins on Wednesday with the king's speech to mark the opening of parliament. It sets out plans for the year ahead, and will outline around 35 draft laws to be hashed out by MPs in the coming days. Following Labour's return to power, the speech is also expected to include legislation and policies Keir Starmer promised in the run-up to the election. Shadia Edwards-Dashti brings us up to speed.
July 17, 2024
