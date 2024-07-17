World Share

What Role Will the New UK Labour-Led Government Play in the Balkans?

The Western Balkans was not a major foreign policy priority for the UK government in the post-Brexit era, but it had the potential to be a place where an independent British foreign policy could be developed. This is especially given the positive legacies of British involvement in stopping the wars in Bosnia and Kosovo. After 14 years of conservative government, the UK's Labour rule might bring a reset in its foreign policy. Does that also mean carving its own path towards this region? Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp