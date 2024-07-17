POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
European Parliament to vote on new Commission President
02:56
World
European Parliament to vote on new Commission President
The European Union could be on the brink of a political crisis, at a time when questions are growing about Western support for Ukraine in its war with Russia. Members of the European Parliament are due to vote on whether to re-elect Ursula Von Der Leyen as chief of the EU Commission. MEPs on Wednesday backed a ballot supporting Ukraine, but opposition is growing. TRT World's Joel Flynn takes a look at what to expect.
July 17, 2024
