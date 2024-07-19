BizTech Share

Global chip stocks fall sharply amid deepening chip war

It's been a turbulent week in markets,, with a tech sell-off sparked by deepening Sino-US trade tensions, disappointing Chinese economic data and a lacklustre third plenum outcome casting a shadow over the global mood. Asia-Pacific markets fell on Friday, tracking Wall Street declines as investors continued to rotate out of tech stocks. Bucking the trend were Japanese chip-related stocks, with semiconductor suppliers rising,, and Chinese chip stocks rebounding from Thursday's losses. Meanwhile, Japan's inflation came in at 2-point-8-percent for June--unchanged from the previous month, while core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food, accelerated to 2-point-6-percent, from 2.5%. However, the core inflation reading was lower than the 2-point-7-percent expected by economists.