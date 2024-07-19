POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
CYPRUS 1974: Landing for Peace
53:50
World
Cyprus, an island steeped in history and conflict, has long been the stage for violence as Turkish Cypriots faced persecution and genocidal attacks for decades. The year 1974 saw the dawn of a new era with Turkiye’s Peace Operation, a decisive moment that carved the island into two separate states and ended decades of unrest. On the 50th anniversary of Türkiye’s Peace Operation TRTWorld’s new documentary embarks on a journey through Cyprus's contentious history, examining the roots of the conflict and contemplating the prospects for reconciliation.
July 19, 2024
