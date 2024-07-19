World Share

TRT World Special Panel: 50 Years of Peace Operation

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Türkiye's Peace Operation, which protected and defended the Turkish Cypriots. Watch TRT World’s panel as they discuss the impact and legacy of this historic event. TRT World sat down with: Huseyin Isiksal, Special Advisor of International Relations and Diplomacy to the President of TRNC; Zuhal Mert Uzuner, Professor at Marmara University & Director at Marmara University International Relations Research Centre; Yucel Acer, Professor of International Law at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University; and Emete Gozuguzelli, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Law at Ankara Social Sciences University TRNC campus. TRT World’s Ayse Suberker has more.