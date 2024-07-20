POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN court rules on Israel's actions in occupied Palestinian land
02:52
World
UN court rules on Israel's actions in occupied Palestinian land
Israel’s presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is illegal and must end. That’s the opinion of the world’s top legal body, the International Court of Justice. It says Israeli settlements must be removed from the Occupied Territories. While its decision isn’t binding, the move carries weight under international law, and is likely to ratchet up pressure on Israel. TRT World’s Joel Flynn was at the court in The Hague, and sent us this report.
July 20, 2024
