Bangladesh: Clashes between students and police intensify as death toll rises
06:13
World
Bangladesh: Clashes between students and police intensify as death toll rises
At least 105 people have been killed since the unrest began. Due to heavy military presence in the city, there are only small gatherings reported on Saturday. Shoaib Ahame is a Senator At Large at the City University of New York. He is also senate and Adjunct Professor at Pace University and Columbia University. He explains why the Bangladeshi government is facing so much anger.
July 20, 2024
