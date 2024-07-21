POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump slams Biden-Harris campaign for 'spreading misinformation'
02:49
World
Trump slams Biden-Harris campaign for 'spreading misinformation'
The race to the white house is heating up. Former US President Donald Trump has said he took a bullet for democracy as he spoke at his first campaign event since last week’s assassination attempt on his life. The Republican presidential nominee also mocked the Democratic leadership, as a growing number of party leaders are calling on President Joe Biden to drop out of the race. Randolph Nogel reports.
July 21, 2024
