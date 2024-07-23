World Share

Kyrgyzstan national football team target 2026 World Cup

Kyrgyzstan, a land steeped in the rich tradition of nomadic games, is experiencing a new kind of passion - football fever. The national team's historic climb to the second round of World Cup qualifiers has ignited a spark across the country. With a football-loving president at the helm and a national security chief leading the Football Federation, Kyrgyzstan is poised for a football renaissance. Ilkham Umarakhunov reports