World
Gaza faces evacuations amid shelling and a polio threat
In Gaza, where the death toll from the Israeli shelling of Khan Younis has risen to at least 73. Residents were instructed to evacuate to the humanitarian zone between al-Mawasi and Deir al-Balah - despite UN warnings it was overcrowded and lacked basic services. That, as the World Health Organisation warns there's a high risk of polio spreading across the enclave, and beyond. Joel Flynn reports.
July 23, 2024
