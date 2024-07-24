POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Netanyahu to address US Congress amid Gaza conflict
When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands up to address Congress on Wednesday, the war on Gaza will have been raging for nearly 300 days. Despite recent optimism, a peace deal still remains elusive, and many analysts, politicians and Israelis blame Netanyahu. Melinda Nucifora reports from occupied East Jerusalem on how negotiations have played out, and what impact the prime minister’s visit to the US could have on future talks.
July 24, 2024
