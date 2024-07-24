POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What is China's role in Ukraine war?
26:20
China and Russia are now co-operating on a number of fronts. They’re united in their mistrust of the West. So is this partnership helping to prolong Russia's war in Ukraine? Guests: Andrew Leung Independent Analyst on China Sergey Markov Former Spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Director of the Institute of Political Studies Martin Smith Senior Lecturer at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
July 24, 2024
