POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
More than 67 Palestinians killed in Gaza in the last 24 hours
02:37
World
More than 67 Palestinians killed in Gaza in the last 24 hours
On Monday, the Israeli army attacked Khan Younis immediately after instructing displaced Palestinians to evacuate, resulting in the deaths of 67 at least people and the evacuation of 150,000. Israeli air strikes and ground assaults have continued for three days, targeting homes and infrastructure in central and southern Gaza. Palestinian health officials report that rescue teams are unable to reach heavily affected neighborhoods. Joel Flynn reports.
July 24, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?