Mobile dental clinic offering care to displaced Palestinians
02:31
World
Mobile dental clinic offering care to displaced Palestinians
In the heart of war-torn Gaza, despite facing immense challenges, Palestinians are not only enduring, they're doing what they can to help each other. Since the war began, hospitals and vital health facilities have been reduced to empty corridors lacking essential medical supplies. A local doctor has now created a mobile dental clinic, offering much-needed care. Nizar Sadawi has the story.
July 25, 2024
