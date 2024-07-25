POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Villages fight for survival as melting glaciers bring floods to Pakistan
02:26
World
Villages fight for survival as melting glaciers bring floods to Pakistan
Pakistan is home to more glaciers than any other country outside the polar regions. With rising temperatures triggered by the climate crisis, thousands of melting glaciers have become dangerous, with villages under constant threat of a natural disaster. In recent years glacial lakes have formed, endangering the people living downstream. Kamran Yousaf travelled to one such village in Hunza valley that has borne the brunt of nature’s power.
July 25, 2024
