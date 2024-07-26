POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel steps up illegal home demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem
03:28
World
In the area surrounding the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem, Palestinians are handed eviction notices on a daily basis. Ahmad Qunbar told TRT World that his family has lived in the home in Jabal Al-Mukaber for nearly six decades. As Israeli authorities insist it was built without a permit, Ahmad says he's been ordered to demolish the home to avoid being fined. TRT World's Mohammad Al-Kassim speaks to the family.
July 26, 2024
