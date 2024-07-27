World Share

Israeli airstrike hits UN school in Gaza's Deir al-Balah

In Israel’s latest strike on a UN-run school in Gaza’s Deir al-Balah, at least 30 people—including 8 women and 15 children—were killed. This brings the death toll from recent bombings to more than 50. Since launching its offensive on October 7 last year, Israel has killed 39,258 Palestinians, leading to a humanitarian crisis and an ongoing genocide trial at the International Court of Justice. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.