Israeli airstrike hits UN school in Gaza's Deir al-Balah
Israeli airstrike hits UN school in Gaza's Deir al-Balah
In Israel's latest strike on a UN-run school in Gaza's Deir al-Balah, at least 30 people—including 8 women and 15 children—were killed. This brings the death toll from recent bombings to more than 50. Since launching its offensive on October 7 last year, Israel has killed 39,258 Palestinians, leading to a humanitarian crisis and an ongoing genocide trial at the International Court of Justice. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.
July 27, 2024
