Israel vows retaliation after deadly Golan Heights football pitch attack

Israel has launched a series of airstrikes across southern Lebanon after a rocket hit the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, killing at least 12 civilians. Israel says Hezbollah is responsible and it has the evidence to prove this. But the Lebanese group says it had nothing to do with the incident. Warnings by Israeli officials of a severe response are fueling fears that months of cross-border attacks could culminate in an all-out war. From Beirut, Randolph Nogel reports.