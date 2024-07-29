POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declares victory in disputed vote
01:37
World
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declares victory in disputed vote
Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has been declared the winner of a disputed election. The opposition immediately denounced the result as a fraud and vowed to challenge it. The electoral authority, which is controlled by Maduro loyalists, says he won 51 percent of the vote. They put opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez on 44 percent. Claire Herriot has more on the results and reactions.
July 29, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?