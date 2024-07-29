POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestinians in Bureij refugee camp asked to evacuate
02:13
World

Thousands of Palestinians in the Al-Bureij refugee camp are preparing to flee yet again, after the Israeli military ordered them to leave. Major Israeli incursions have forced nearly 80 percent of the enclave's population to leave their homes. This latest evacuation order comes as Gaza's Health Ministry declares a polio outbreak in the strip, caused by the dire health and sanitation situation there. Joel Flynn has the details.
July 29, 2024
