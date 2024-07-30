World Share

What is happening in Myanmar today, and where does it leave Rohingya Muslims?

Since a military coup rocked Myanmar in 2021, Rohingya Muslims — the “world's most persecuted minority,” according to the UN — have been caught in a deadly middle ground. This comes after a brutal army crackdown on the Rohingya in 2017, with the UN accusing Myanmar of demonstrating “genocidal intent” through its widespread killing and rapes of the Rohingya, leading to a mass exodus. What is happening in Myanmar today, and where does it leave Rohingya Muslims?