World Share

UK Brain Drain: Why are young workers emigrating?

Skilled and highly educated young people are crucial for any society - but many are now planning to leave the UK for sunnier and cheaper locations. Is the UK on the cusp of a brain drain of its next generation of workers? Guests: Dr Khaled Sadek General Practitioner and Founder of the Arista Medical Clinic Shola Mos-Shogbamimu Lawyer and Author of ‘This is Why I Resist ’ Mouad Agouzoul Digital Strategist