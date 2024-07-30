World Share

Israel Retaliates Against Hezbollah’s Rocket Attack, Sparking Fears of Wider Conflict

As the Israel-Hezbollah conflict is heating up again, fears of a wider regional war in the Middle East are also growing. A day after a rocket attack in an Israeli-occupied Syrian territory, Tel Aviv struck a number of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. While the Iran-backed group denies any responsibility, the latest cross-border fires have been the deadliest in months of exchanges between the two sides. A rocket attack on a football field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights has left 12 people dead in an area known for its Druze population. Tel Aviv retaliated with a series of raids in several towns in Lebanon saying its attacks were on Hezbollah sites. The Lebanese media reported that at least two were killed in an Israeli drone attack. The country's foreign minister said it had received assurances from concerned countries that responses from both sides would be limited. While nations including the US and UK made travel warnings to its citizens, flights were also interrupted in Lebanon. Tensions have simmered on the Israel-Lebanon border ever since Tel Aviv launched its genocidal war on Gaza last October. The latest escalation comes as Israel and Hamas are negotiating a cease-fire proposal. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Mahjoob Zweiri Professor at Qatar University Hannan Hussain Political Analyst