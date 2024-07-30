World Share

Lebanese villagers of Kfarchouba displaced by Israeli border strikes

The lives of villagers in southern Lebanon are becoming increasingly difficult due to Israel’s continuous bombardment. The population of Kfarchouba in southeastern Lebanon is leaving their village due to the risk of death and loss of economic resources such as agriculture and livestock. Kasim Al Kadiri, the village mayor, tells TRT World about the dire situation facing Lebanese villages on the Israeli border. #Lebanon #Israel