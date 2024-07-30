POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lebanese villagers of Kfarchouba displaced by Israeli border strikes
02:28
World
Lebanese villagers of Kfarchouba displaced by Israeli border strikes
The lives of villagers in southern Lebanon are becoming increasingly difficult due to Israel’s continuous bombardment. The population of Kfarchouba in southeastern Lebanon is leaving their village due to the risk of death and loss of economic resources such as agriculture and livestock. Kasim Al Kadiri, the village mayor, tells TRT World about the dire situation facing Lebanese villages on the Israeli border. #Lebanon #Israel
July 30, 2024
