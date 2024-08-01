POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel claims it assassinated top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr
02:02
World
Israel has launched a strike on southern Beirut targeting a senior Hezbollah commander. At least four people are believed to have been killed, but the fate of the commander - Fuad Shuk - remains unknown. Israel says the strike was in retaliation for the killing of 12 youngsters in a rocket attack on Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights at the weekend. Randolph Nogel reports from southern Beirut.
August 1, 2024
