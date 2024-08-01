POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination preclude the Gaza ceasefire deal?
02:37
World
Will Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination preclude the Gaza ceasefire deal?
"These sorts of assassinations are not going to help bring about an end to the Gaza crisis." Israel's assassination of Palestinian leader and a key peace negotiator, Ismail Haniyeh, has cast doubt on the Gaza ceasefire. With over 39,000 Palestinians killed in Israel's ongoing war on the besieged territory, is Tel Aviv aiming to prolong its war in Gaza or spark regional conflict?
August 1, 2024
