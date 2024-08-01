World Share

Turkish Intelligence Facilitates US- Russia 'Prisoner Swap'

Turkish National Intelligence Agency says it has coordinated an extensive prisoner swap, amid signs of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Belarus on one side and the United States, Germany and Slovenia on the other. The Turkish Intelligence Agency stated that a prisoner exchange operation has taken place today under the coordination of the agency. According to the statement, 'Türkiye played a major mediation role in this exchange operation, which is the most comprehensive of the recent period'. 26 people including two children are to be involved in the swap.