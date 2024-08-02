World Share

Thousands attend funeral prayers for Hamas leader in Tehran

Thousands of Iranians have turned out for the funeral of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, a day after he was killed in Tehran. Israel hasn't confirmed or denied the attack but Iran and Hamas have put the blame on Tel Aviv. The assassination has escalated tensions in the region and has raised fears of an all-out regional war. Reza Hatami was at the funeral in the Iranian capital and sent this report.