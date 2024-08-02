POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Police fire tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Abuja
Police fire tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Abuja
At least three demonstrators have been killed in the Nigerian state of Kaduna, during nationwide protests against economic conditions. Nigeria is suffering its worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, following reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu last year. He ended a fuel subsidy and currency controls, leading to the tripling of petrol prices and a spike in inflation. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.
August 2, 2024
