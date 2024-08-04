POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At least 93 people killed in Bangladesh protests on Sunday
01:46
World
At least 93 people killed in Bangladesh protests on Sunday
A new round of violence in Bangladesh has left at least 93 people dead, after clashes between pro and anti-government protesters on Sunday. Thousands are demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign after days of mayhem over a government jobs quota system in July killed more than 200 people, and left thousands more injured. Authorities have ordered a nationwide curfew and curbed internet access in an attempt to quell the protests. Daniel Padwick reports.
August 4, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?