Sunday’s death toll 'highest' in Bangladesh student protests
The killing of unarmed civilians has pushed peaceful student demonstrations in Bangladesh to morph into a deadly mass protest. Nearly 300 have been killed, while thousands of others have been injured, including hundreds with high risk of losing their eyesight forever. But the deaths of nearly two dozen children is what has hit home the most. Mohammad Kamruzzaman reports from Bangladesh.
August 5, 2024
