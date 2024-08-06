World Share

Pro-Israel AIPAC targets Cori Bush over Gaza advocacy

After defeating Rep. Jamaal Bowman a few weeks ago, pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC is accused of launching a racist $8 million campaign to unseat Congresswoman Cori Bush on August 6 because of her Gaza advocacy. Member of the “Squad”, Bush has been one of the very few members of Congress who have called for a permanent ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza and has boycotted Benjamin Netanyahu’s address, calling him a “war criminal”.