Are some Olympic athletes facing discrimination?
Paris 2024 is facing yet another controversy, with the treatment of triumphant athletes from non-Western countries under scrutiny. Allegations of cheating against Chinese swimmer Pan Zhanle have been called out as discriminatory and politicised, while some players have been criticised for their disrespectful behaviour towards other competitors. Are some Olympic victories being treated differently to others?
August 7, 2024
