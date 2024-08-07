POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Choosing Local To Boycott Israeli Products and Support Palestine
In the small Muslim-majority town of Novi Pazar in Serbia, a new player is stepping into the spotlight -- Nefes Cola. The local beverage company has restarted production to offer an alternative to global giants like Coca-Cola and Pepsi, thus becoming a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinians. Those behind the brands say demand is surging. Across the Balkans goes to Novi Pazar to speak with Nefes Cola managers. We also speak with Emina Buzinkic, an activist who started an organisation called Free Palestine - Solidarity from Croatia and Ena Jurov, an artist behind the illustrations of journalists killed in Gaza. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
August 7, 2024
