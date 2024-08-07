POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
‘From the river to the screen!’: Alana Hadid says important to decolonise Hollywood
02:55
World
‘From the river to the screen!’: Alana Hadid says important to decolonise Hollywood
“From the river to the screen!” Decolonising the movie industry and allowing Palestinians to tell their own stories are just some of the goals of Alana Hadid (@lanzybear), the creative director of Watermelon Pictures.In an interview with TRT World, Hadid says she wants to combat the Hollywood stereotypes of Arabs, display the full spectrum of Palestinian humanity and promote marginalised communities.
August 7, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?