World
UK Police brace for up to 100 far-right rallies on Wednesday
The UK is bracing for another night of unrest with as many as 100 far-right rallies planned for Wednesday. That's despite heavy prison sentences handed down to three men involved in riots earlier in the week. More than 400 people have been arrested for their role in violent protests which began after a stabbing attack which was falsely attributed to a Muslim immigrant. Claire Herriot has more on this developing story
August 7, 2024
