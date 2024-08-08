World Share

Türkiye joins genocide case against Israel

Türkiye has officially submitted a formal bid to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. It becomes the seventh country to do so. Citing what it calls 'war crimes against humanity' and 'clear violations of international law,' the move from Ankara adds to the international pressure on Israel to end its attacks on Gaza. Our correspondent Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports from the Hague.