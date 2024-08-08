POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer denounces 'far-right thuggery'
02:42
World
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer denounces 'far-right thuggery'
Tens of thousands of anti-racism protesters gathered across the UK to face off against reported far-right rallies that have taken place for more than a week. Large numbers of police were also deployed. Violence has swept much of the country in the wake of the murder of three girls in Southport, by an individual falsely reported to be a Muslim immigrant. TRT World's Joel Flynn reports.
August 8, 2024
