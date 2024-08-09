POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Forty percent of Korean elders live below the poverty line
02:40
World
Forty percent of Korean elders live below the poverty line
More of South Korea's seniors are working than ever before. Yet 40% of the country's elders are living below the poverty line of about $42 per day. Many are in jobs such as delivery, sanitation, security and healthcare - which can be difficult for the older population. Still, the government is trying to make better use of this workforce, as baby boomers retire, creating the challenging economics of a super-aged society. Frank Smith reports.
August 9, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?