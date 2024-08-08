World Share

Are white Britons really discriminated against in their own country?

Violent riots by far-right groups in the UK have rocked the country following an online disinformation campaign claiming that the perpetrator of the recent Southport stabbings was a Muslim immigrant. Despite the court revealing the attacker's identity to be the contrary, far-right aggression against ethnic minorities and asylum seekers has continued across the UK over the past week. So, what is the real motivation behind the far-right riots in the UK? #UK #FarRight