Are white Britons really discriminated against in their own country?
03:29
World
Are white Britons really discriminated against in their own country?
Violent riots by far-right groups in the UK have rocked the country following an online disinformation campaign claiming that the perpetrator of the recent Southport stabbings was a Muslim immigrant. Despite the court revealing the attacker's identity to be the contrary, far-right aggression against ethnic minorities and asylum seekers has continued across the UK over the past week. So, what is the real motivation behind the far-right riots in the UK? #UK #FarRight
August 8, 2024
