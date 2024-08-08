POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UNICEF has labelled the Gaza Strip as a 'graveyard for children'
02:18
World
UNICEF has labelled the Gaza Strip as a 'graveyard for children'
UNICEF says the Gaza Strip has become a 'graveyard for children,' with no end to the suffering in sight. Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza is taking a devastating toll on children, with 15,000 reported dead and tens of thousands more suffering life-changing wounds. Bassam Bounenni provides further details in this report. ---This story contains images that may be disturbing to some viewers—
August 8, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?